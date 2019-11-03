|
|
Heaven has a new Angel, Irene Johanna Spratt (Omi) passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 in Yuma Regional Medical Caner Emergency Room with her husband Dale by her side. Irene was born in Stuttgart, Germany on May 22, 1941 to Alois and Betty Nastvogel. Irene's father was killed early in the war, she and her mother moved to Würzburg, Germany to be near family members when she was two years old. Irene grew up in Würzburg and after completing her education began working for her aunt and uncle in their small grocery store in 1957. About this time a young, handsome US Army PFC was stationed in Würzburg and they were introduced through a friend. Irene's family was not all that keen on her dating an American, but Dale soon won them over and so began a relationship that would last a lifetime. They were married on December 28, 1957 and rotated back to the States in March 1958 where Irene was warmly greeted by family. Although there was a language barrier, Irene became fast friends with Dale's two sisters. Dale and Irene decided that staying in the military was their best course of action for their future, so Irene became a dedicated military wife. Along the way, three children soon graced their family. After retiring from the Army, they settled in Helena, MT in June 1976 and remained there until Dale's employment took them to the Seattle area where they remained for 30 years until moving to Yuma, AZ in October 2016 due to Irene's declining health.
Beginning in 2002, Irene and Dale spent several years traveling in their motorhome visiting friends, spending time with the kids who had settled in and around Helena, and spending winters in Yuma.
Irene is survived by her husband Dale, daughters Belinda Begger (Harold), Susan Kibler (Chuck) and son Dale Jr., eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.
Omi loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and their love was returned the same way. There wasn't a day that went by she didn't express a thought or concern about one or more of the grandkids.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Helena, MT followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2019