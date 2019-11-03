|
|
Irene Martinez Rodriguez-Blew peacefully left her family October 23, 2019. She had just turned 92. Irene was a proud Arizona native born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 20, 1927 to Amado (El Gachupín) and Juvencia Martinez.
The youngest of four daughters: Julia, Carmen, and Margret, she was the first in her family to graduate from Phoenix Union High School in 1946.
Irene was raised by parents who were tremendously proud of their heritage as Americans of Hispanic descent. She raised her three children, Diana, Gustavo and Doreen, with that same pride and strength of purpose to serve their country and community.
Throughout her years in Yuma she was an active member of The Yuma Fine Arts Association, YRMC Interpreter Service, and Salvation Amy. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Her favorite community "family" was The Assistance League of Yuma. She served as ALY past president and as a Board member for many years. She was recognized for her role in securing funds that enabled the building of the Chapter House and School Bell buildings. Volunteering and working with the ladies at the Thrift Shop brought her much joy. They showed patience, compassion, and kindness to her as she began to show the early signs of Alzheimer's. Irene's family will forever be grateful to the ladies of Assistance League for their support.
In her early life, Irene worked as a bank teller and secretary for the Arizona Bank, but most people will remember her as the office manager for her daughter Doreen's companies: Prevention Intervention Associates, and Community Intervention Associates.
Family and friends were Irene's passion. She loved to entertain and host parties filled with good food (her red chili was the beyond compare), good wine, music of any genre and of course dancing. Her beauty, elegance, style, grace and poise were undeniable.
Although her frame was petite, she was referred to as "Big Nana" because of her strong opinionated character. Her legacy will definitely be that of a strong willed, feisty, independent woman.
Widowed twice, she would often mention how fortunate she was to have married two wonderful men who pampered and adored her. Her first marriage was to Gustavo T. Rodriguez. After his sudden passing, she married Guy E. Blew. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Amado and Juvencia Martinez; her husbands, Gus T. Rodriguez and Guy E. Blew; her children, Doreen Mercedes Rodriguez and Sandy Blew Riggs. Surviving children are Diana Rodriguez Bovey and Gustavo Rodriguez (Mirna).
Surviving grandchildren include: Joshua Blew Bovey (Denise), Allie Lewis Alvarez (Herman) and Erika Riggs Lilo (T.J.), great grandchildren; Victoria, Mia, Jasmine and Ethan.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 7th 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery – Honor Garden located at1415 South 1st Avenue, Yuma, Az.
Memorial contributions in honor of Irene may be made to:
Assistance League of Yuma
PO Box 4057
Yuma, Arizona 85366
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life following the service from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Alvarez home: 3047 West 12th Place, Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2019