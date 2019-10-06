|
Irene Muñoz, 87, died September 29, 2019 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. She was born to Manuel and Ambrosia Rico Santa Cruz on February 22, 1932.
Irene attended Yuma High School. She married Joe Muñoz and remained lifelong residents of Yuma, AZ. Her working career began at J.M. McDonald's Department Store downtown main street, Yuma Pre-School and retired from Food City Grocery Store from the bakery department. She was a Catholic. She enjoyed traveling to Oregon and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She loved playing Blitz (31).
She is survived by her brother: Leo Santa Cruz, children: Larry Muñoz (Karen), Pearl Rodriguez (Ruben), Special niece Sandy Valdez, grandchildren: Manuel Muñoz, Gabriel Muñoz, Daizee Muñoz, Erika Siqueiros (Mark), Magic Rodriguez (Steve), Ruben A. Rodriguez (Jill), Johnny Rodriguez, Jennifer Casares (Manuel), Steve Martinez (Andi), Eric Martinez, Michelle Valdez, Michael Badilla (Krista), great grandchildren: Joseph Munoz, Brittany Munoz, Katelyn Santoyo (Edgar) Matthew Munoz, Alexis Siqueiros (Brent), Mark Siqueiros (Deseray), Hendrix Siqueiros, Isaiah Rodriguez, Lily Rodriguez, Serene Rodriguez, Jenna Casares, Mia Casares, Tyler Martinez, Ryan Martinez, Drew Martinez, Mark Martinez, Trace Martinez, Kennedy Martinez, Ava Badilla, Jessica Badilla, Adam Badilla, great great grandchildren: Christian, Lilly, Lukas, Karmella, Maddie, Rosalene, Renesmee.
She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Ambrosia, brothers Lawrence, Henry and Charles Santa Cruz, Sister Lenore Flores, and husband Joe Muñoz.
Her pallbearers will be Manuel Muñoz, Gabriel Muñoz, Joseph Muñoz, Matthew Muñoz, Ruben A. Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez, Michael Badilla and Mark Siqueiros.
Thanks to her caregiver and friend Leticia Perez who pampered her to the end. The nursing staff and physical therapist from Amedisys Home Health
Memorial funds may be sent to Hospice of Yuma
Services to be held at St. Francis Parish on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am viewing, 11:00 am Rosary followed by Mass at noon. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 6, 2019