Irwin Pallack, Irv, left us to join his first love, June. He was dearly loved as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, teacher, and coach.



Born in Chicago on Valentine's Day to Sam and Emma Pallack, he later moved with the family to Bridgman, MI. Irv served in the Navy from 1943-1947, during World War II in the South Pacific Theatre aboard the U.S.S. Hermitage.



Irv attended Central Michigan University. At a basketball game, he literally fell for a beautiful young coed named Sarah June Brail. They graduated, married, and Irv enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he earned a master's degree and graduated in 1947. Irv and June began their careers as teachers in Marion, MI where Irv taught at Marion High school and coached football, basketball, and track. He helped win State Championships and develop many outstanding athletes. Later, Irv and June moved to Reed City, MI, and then to Carson City, MI where he served as principal of Carson City High School before making the life-changing move to Yuma, AZ.



In the summer of 1962 (who moves to Yuma in the middle of the summer?), the Pallack family made the drive out to Yuma, and Irv began his reign as a Kofa King. He started out teaching social studies, and eventually taught his favorite subject, math. Throughout his career at Kofa, Irv used his math skills to help make the YUHSD one of the highest paid school districts in Arizona as chairman of the Salary Committee. He also became head of the math department. As a coach of football, basketball, and track, he continued to develop stellar athletes. Not all of his curriculum came from textbooks and playbooks. He took every opportunity to teach his students life lessons and encouraged them to broaden their dreams and go on to higher education. Two of his students went on to become Rhodes Scholars. Many others earned top honors in the State math exams, and still others went on to become college deans, lawyers, doctors and a host of other brilliant minds. He made math fun to learn and taught that it was okay to be smart.



Irv and June had five children: Greg, Barbara, Tom, Steve, and Julie. Barbara passed three days after her birth, and June passed away unexpectedly in 1984, after 37 years of marriage.



Irv is survived by his brother Seymour, his four children, his second wife of 34 years, Rose, Rose's children, Monty, Marty, Myra, and Mario and their many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose cared for Irv until his death.



He also leaves behind a plethora of former students who thought highly of him and many of whom maintained contact with him.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor, to the S. June Pallack Scholarship Fund, c/o the Yuma Community Foundation at 350 W. 16th St, Ste 304, Yuma, AZ 85364 or https://scholarships.kimbia.com/pallack. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 29, 2019