Isabel Valdez Mesa
1933 - 2020
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Isabel Valdez Meza on July 6, 2020. A beloved mother and aunt who loved and cared for her family and friends. Isabel was born in Ameca, Jalisco. She is the second child of Elena Sanchez Valdez and Juan Jose Valdez Escobar.

A life long resident of Yuma, Isabel devoted herself to her children regardless of hardship or sacrifice. She loved hosting family gatherings including extended family and friends

Her generous spirit benefited many. Moments we will cherish and memories for a lifetime.

She is survived by her two son's Richard (Suzanne) and Jaime.

She is predeceased by her parents, brother, Juan Jose; husband, Ricardo; and daughter, Beatriz Elena Meza (Joel Vasquez) who passed away June 6, 2020.

A memorial service will be held July 21, 2020 at the Funeraria San Angel from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

Burial will be followed at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
