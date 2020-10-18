1/1
Isabella Cabera Mejia
1937 - 2020
Betty left on her last journey on October 12, 2020.

Betty was a member of the Cocopah Tribe. Betty had enjoyed participating in traditional dancing and creating beadwork. Betty was a sweet and joyful. Betty will be love and deeply missed forever.

Betty is preceded in death by father Francisco Cabera, mother Emma Mejia, husband Lloyd Thomas Sr., daughters Catalina, Ofelia, sons Lloyd Jr., Christoper.

Betty is survived by daughters Lynetta, Samantha, grandchildren Marcus Antonio, Yolanda, Alexando, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Church service will be at Funeraria Dr Angel at 3pm-4pm on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Tribal Ceremony at 5pm Monday, October 19, 2020 to 5am Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeraria Dr Angel
