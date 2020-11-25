Heaven gained another angel when Isabella Marie (Bella) Ramirez was called home on November 18, 2020 after she passed away in Yuma, Arizona following a battle with cancer. Bella was born on August 7, 1985 to parents Miguel Angel Bravo and Rosa Delia Bravo.
Bella attended Carrington College where she earned her certification in Dental Assisting. While at Carrington College she also received the Executive Directors Honor Roll Certificate and the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners Certification for Dental Radiography Examination and was given their Perfect Attendance Award. She also attended Apollo College and earned the Associate of Science in Medical Office Management Certification and Massage Therapist Certification. At Healing Arts Connection, LLC Bella gained her Cranial Sacral Balancing Therapy 1 Certification.
Bella leaves behind her husband, Alfredo Ramirez and her children, Omar Alejandro Albarran Bravo, Angel Albarran Bravo, Alyzandra Rose Ramirez; her mother, Rosa Delia Bravo and her father, Miguel Angel Bravo; her siblings, Miguel Angel Bravo, Jose Guadalupe Bravo, Jesus Bravo, Rocio Bravo, Lorena Bravo, Rosemary Quiroz Bravo, Isela de Jesus Quiroz Bravo.
A Wake and Viewing will be held for Bella on
Friday, November 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm at
Desert Valley Mortuary, located at
138 N. Avenue, Somerton, AZ 85350.
