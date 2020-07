Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack E. Bails, 60, of Yuma, died June 28, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Nov. 26, 1959, in Yuma, he was an electro-optics technician.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

