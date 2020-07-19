Jack Everett Bails, Jack E. Bails (Jeb) age 60, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona after being diagnosed with cancer one month ago.
Jeb was born and raised in Yuma, he graduated from Yuma High in 1977. He attended AWC, and began a career at YPG of 40 years as a Electro-Optics Technician with Trax International. Jeb's memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 31 years Judy Bails and his brother Jim Bails (Sarah Bails) and many relatives.
Jeb was an uncle, great uncle and a dear friend. His kindness, his generosity and that smile will be missed by so many. Jeb attended ImagineNations Church where his fingerprints will last forever.
Private graveside service for family
will be July 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Hospice of Yuma.
