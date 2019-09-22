|
Jackie Parker age 78 went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on November 12, 1940 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She graduated from Yuma High School. She retired from the YUHSD food service office after being diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer's at the young age of 60.
At the age of 16, she married the love of her life Sam (Calvin). She was a member of the Church of Christ. Jackie had a passion for quilting and sewing. She was a very loving, sweet and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Jackie is survived by her husband Sam (Calvin) of 62 years, son Steve Parker of Prescott, AZ (Catie), daughter Sherri Ochoa of Henderson, NV (Steve), grandchildren Justin Parker (Jackie), Alysia Hudelson (Jeff), Ryan Ochoa, Erin Mazon (Derek), Tommy Rasmus, Eddie Rasmus, and 11 great grandchildren. She is also is survived by her sister Joan McCormick (Lynn) of Surprise, AZ.
We would like to thank all of the local home health agencies and hospice agencies for all of the outstanding love and care given to Jackie over the years.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwestern Palliative Care & Hospice.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 22, 2019