Jacqueline Ann Bain, 70, of Yuma passed away Monday March 2, 2020 in the loving presence of her husband Oakford and sons Jason and Robert.
Jackie was born December 29, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah but spent her younger years in Kalispell, Montana. She graduated from the University of Montana with a B.S. Degrees in Sociology and Social Welfare. She later earned a B.S. in Primary Education at Fresno State University and taught elementary school in Fresno, CA.
Jackie moved with husband Oakford and son Robert to Yuma in 2002 where she taught school in Yuma School District 1 and Crane Elementary School District. Following retirement, Jackie was an avid volunteer at both Yuma Regional Medical Center and later for the Yuma Main Library. Jackie enjoyed reading and participating in book clubs, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jackie was predeceased by her father James and mother Mary Gardner.
She is survived by husband of 49 years Oakford, son Robert of Yuma, son Jason (Melissa), and grandchildren Stella and Jackson. Jackie is also survived by brothers James, Bill, and Michael and by sisters Bonnie, Linda, Marilynne, and Collen.
A Memorial Service will be held at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th Ave., on Tuesday March 10, 2020 with public viewing at 11:00 AM to 12:30 AM and services to follow at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the Make a Wish Foundation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 8, 2020