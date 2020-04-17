|
Jacqueline Emerson 59, left her family Sunday morning on April 12, 2020. She went to Inner Mountain High School where she played various sports and graduated in 1977. She went on and got a degree at Arizona Western College. After college she became a nurses aid at Desert Manor for 2 years. After her time at Desert Manor she decided to start working closer to home. During the opening of Paradise Casino she took a position working as a Slot Attendant and she stayed there for 15 years.
After her time working Jacqueline enjoyed staying at home and spending time with her grandchildren, it was her favorite thing to do along with watching her favorite shows and listening to her favorite music. She was a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Journey, Kiss, Bob Dylan and Guns N Roses. She was also a big fan of the New York Yankees. She loved her sock monkeys and all of her stuffed animals and SpongeBob.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Philbrick Emerson and her 3 kids, Philbrick Emerson Jr. (Lisa), Dylan Emerson (Kelli), Lucy Emerson (Kervin). Her sisters, Paula Hill, Marsha Hill and Alexis Cachora and her brothers, Edward Hill, Donald Cachora, John Cachora. She also had many grand kids and 1 great granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Judy Cachora; her father, Elliot Hill; her Brothers, Sam Hill and Leon Hill. Her children, Alicia Thomas and Aaron Thomas.
Jacqueline was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by many. We Miss you Mema.
Services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Tribal Rites will follow at the Quechan Big House beginning at 5:00 pm with cremation on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 5:00 am.
Pallbearers: Shane Thomas, Leon Thomas, Randall Gilbert, Kurtis Gilmore, Kyle Gilmore, Isaiah Short.
Honorary Pallbearers: Edward Hill Sr, John Cachora, Donald Cachora, Wilfred Emerson, Chris (Yittie) Emerson, Aaron Brown, Leonox Emerson, Aaron Emerson.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 17, 2020