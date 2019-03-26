Jaime Marquez was born on October 24, 1991 in Hanford, CA; he lived the majority of his short life in Bard, CA and the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation. He battled two years with cancer and passed away at home, on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.



One of Jaime's proudest moments was receiving the Presidential Award from Obama and graduating San Pasqual High School in 2010. During high school he received recognition for the All Conference Baseball 2A, MVP for baseball from San Pasqual and was a consecutive High Honor Roll student.



He worked at Sun Garden Growers and the Q Resort. Jaime enjoyed spending time with his friends and family especially playing any games whether it be physical, gaming systems, board games and watching all sports.



Jaime is survived by his fiancé Jodeci Williams; parents Rosa and Jaime, sisters: Katya, Gissell and Jarelly Marquez; Niece and Nephew Annalin and Adriel Benitez; Uncle's Jesus (JoAnna)Martinez, Julio (Carolina) Martinez, Maria Vaca, Jose Juan (Sulia)Vaca, Francisco Vaca, Daniel (Maricela)Martinez, Lupe(Sofia) Gamboa, Alex (Aide) Marquez, Guillermo Marquez, Horacio (Maricela) Orozco, Mari (Oswaldo) Marquez, Judith Montiel, Christina Marquez, Angel Marquez; Godparents Veronica Ramsey and Job Sanchez.



He is preceded in death by his grandmother Rosa Tellez, uncle Tony Martinez, great aunt Ramona Tellez and little friend Ariel Gilbert.



Pallbearers will be Jaime Marquez, Jesus Martinez, Jesus Martinez Jr., Julio Martinez, Julio Martinez Jr., Jeremy Douglas, James Espino, Jesse Escalanti, Cayn Juarez, Erik Juarez, Luis Montiel, Brian Montiel, Angel Villalobos, Robert Villalobos, Horacio Orozco Salazar and Eric Martinez.



A quiet viewing will be held at Yuma Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00pm-9:00pm with visitation at 5:30pm and rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, March 27th at Immaculate Conception Church.