Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James D. Redmon Jr., 87, died Aug. 11, 2020, at his Yuma home.



A lineman for a public utility company, he was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Oswego, Kan.



Funeral services will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Carson Wall Funeral Home in Parsons, Kan. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Galesburg, Kan.



Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling local arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store