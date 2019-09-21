|
|
James E. Degan, age 78, passed away on September 18, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on November 17, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota to James W. Degan and Hazel Bell Keller-Degan.
He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1982. Before he joined, James married Myrna R. Goodman on December 6, 1958. James retired from the Navy in 1982 where they proceeded to reside in Pleasant Hill, IA before moving to Yuma, AZ in 2000.
James is survived by: His loving wife, Myrna R. Degan, Yuma, AZ. His beloved children Michael Degan (Kelly Degan) and Kimberly Degan, Yuma, AZ. His granddaughters Chantelle Dousay (Jeremy Dousay), Felisha Lester, Rachel Degan, Allison Degan, Erin Degan, Gia Degan, and Jinny Degan. His brother Leonard Allen Degan (Rose Degan) and sister Mary Jane Ward.
Memorial services will be held at Sunset Vista Funeral Home: 11357 E. 40th St., Yuma, AZ 85367 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. James was buried at Sunset Vista Cemetery. Visitation will take place immediately following the ceremony at 12635 E. 46th St., Yuma, AZ 85367.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 21, 2019