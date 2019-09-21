Home

Services
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
(928) 248-8924
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
12635 E. 46th St
Yuma, AZ
View Map
James E. Degan


1940 - 2019
James E. Degan Obituary
James E. Degan, age 78, passed away on September 18, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on November 17, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota to James W. Degan and Hazel Bell Keller-Degan.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1982. Before he joined, James married Myrna R. Goodman on December 6, 1958. James retired from the Navy in 1982 where they proceeded to reside in Pleasant Hill, IA before moving to Yuma, AZ in 2000.

James is survived by: His loving wife, Myrna R. Degan, Yuma, AZ. His beloved children Michael Degan (Kelly Degan) and Kimberly Degan, Yuma, AZ. His granddaughters Chantelle Dousay (Jeremy Dousay), Felisha Lester, Rachel Degan, Allison Degan, Erin Degan, Gia Degan, and Jinny Degan. His brother Leonard Allen Degan (Rose Degan) and sister Mary Jane Ward.

Memorial services will be held at Sunset Vista Funeral Home: 11357 E. 40th St., Yuma, AZ 85367 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. James was buried at Sunset Vista Cemetery. Visitation will take place immediately following the ceremony at 12635 E. 46th St., Yuma, AZ 85367.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
