Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Stoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Franklin Stoner


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Franklin Stoner Obituary
James Franklin Stoner passed away Sunday, September 15th 2019. Leaves behind a loving wife, Verna, sister Faye and spouse, daughter Jean and her spouse, sons Vern and Mat and their spouses, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. James was born in Boise, ID on March 18th, 1938. James and the love of his life, Verna, were together for 66 years and had a beautiful 62-year marriage. They traveled the world together and truly lived life to the fullest.

James lived in Yuma, AZ for the last 20 years. James was an active part of the karaoke community and leaves loving memories behind with many blessed and caring friends who were like family to him.

There are no words to describe how deeply loved, treasured, and greatly missed he will be his family and friends.

Love you forever,
The Stoner Family
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.