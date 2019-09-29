|
|
James Franklin Stoner passed away Sunday, September 15th 2019. Leaves behind a loving wife, Verna, sister Faye and spouse, daughter Jean and her spouse, sons Vern and Mat and their spouses, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. James was born in Boise, ID on March 18th, 1938. James and the love of his life, Verna, were together for 66 years and had a beautiful 62-year marriage. They traveled the world together and truly lived life to the fullest.
James lived in Yuma, AZ for the last 20 years. James was an active part of the karaoke community and leaves loving memories behind with many blessed and caring friends who were like family to him.
There are no words to describe how deeply loved, treasured, and greatly missed he will be his family and friends.
Love you forever,
The Stoner Family
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 29, 2019