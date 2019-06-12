|
James Gary Richardson of Yuma passed away, after a short struggle with Esophageal cancer, at his home on June 9th at the age of 73 surrounded by family and friends.
Gary was a well loved and respected English Teacher at Kofa High School for over 30 years. Gary loved to ride motorcycles and made numerous cross-country trips on his Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Richardson; his wife, Kelly and granddaughter, Ivy of Bloomington, Indiana as well as his brother, Johnny Richardson of Phoenix.
There will be a Celebration of his Life held at a future date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 12, 2019