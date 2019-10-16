Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
James (Jay) Kevin Phipps Jr.


1980 - 2019
James (Jay) Kevin Phipps Jr. Obituary
James (Jay) Kevin Phipps Jr., 39, passed away on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at this home surrounded by family after battling cancer. He was born June 5th, 1980 in Yuma,Az.

Jay graduated from Kofa High School in 1999. He worked as a laborer for a local pool service, loved fishing and entering into fish tournaments.

Jay is survived by his mother, Rosy Espinoza, stepfather Rusty Stanley, brother John, niece Swena Phipps, Tata Joe Espinoza and Grandpa Gene Phipps, Uncles Joey (Nancy) Espinoza, Kelly and Kent (Libby) Phipps, various aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog Spanky.

He was preceded in death by his Nana, Belen Espinoza, Father James (Jimmy) K. Phipps, and Grandmother, Donna Phipps.

Visitation and Services will be held, Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Yuma Mortuary Chapel on 5th Avenue, with rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by services. Yuma Mortuary is in charge of cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
