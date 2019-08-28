|
James L. Corbet, of Wickenburg, Arizona passed away August 16, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 13, 1939 to Leo and Lucille Young Corbet.
He grew up in Yuma, Arizona and graduated a proud criminal in 1957 before following in the footsteps of his brother Leo Jr., enrolling at the University of Arizona. While at the U of A, he prepared for his first career in law, served as president of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and represented the Wildcat wrestling team. He later graduated from Cumberland Law School and moved his family to Wickenburg in 1971. He was an attorney, real estate broker, fire chief, pilot, sailor, coach, and philanthropist.
James is predeceased by his first wife, Carolyn O'Neil Corbet, and leaves behind his wife, Beverly Bodiroga Corbet, brothers Leo Jr. (Kathy), Frank, Chris (Elaine), his three children Paco (Jaimee), Matt (Maria) and Chelsea (DJ Morales) and grandchildren Keelyn Yankin, Maya Bergman, Paige Ericson, Carolyn Delaney Corbet, Emi Bergman, and Tessa Lucille Corbet.
He was a respected community leader who served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Gold Rush Days Committees, and as Wickenburg Town Attorney. He was also instrumental in establishing T-ball and Pop Werner Football in Wickenburg as well as bringing the first travel bus for the High School sports programs.
A celebration of life for Jim will be held on September 14, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Rancho of Caballeros Golf Club, 1551 S. Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, AZ.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or the Carolyn O' Neil Corbet Memorial Scholarship Fund for Wickenburg High School graduates.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 28, 2019