Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
James Shipp
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dersert Lawn Cemetery
James Materson "Jimbo" Shipp II


1942 - 2019
James Materson "Jimbo" Shipp II Obituary
James Materson "Jimbo" Shipp II, 76, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. He was born on October 29, 1942 in Yuma, AZ to James Sr. and Treva Shipp.

Jim was raised in Yuma and graduated from Yuma High School in 1961. After graduating, he began working for ADOT on the road construction of Highway 80. From there, he began his career at the Bureau of Reclamation that lasted for 13 years. During this time, Jim also worked part-time at Dick's Auto Salvage & Towing where he did auto body repairs, painting and driving tow trucks. In 1977, Jim opened the businesses, Shipp's Auto Salvage and Jimbo's 24 hr Towing, in partnership with his cousin, Robert Shipp. In addition to his businesses, Jim had many interests which included participating in local and state karate tournaments in which he earned a 4KY6 purple belt, an avid deer and elk hunter, a member in the Yuma Drag Racing Association and spending time with family and friends at his vacation home in Williams, AZ.

Jim is survived by his wife, Maria, of Yuma, AZ; Children, Jennifer (Tim) Ratcliff and Lisa Cortis, both of Yuma, AZ, Dawn (Byron) Brown of Abilene, TX, Brenda (Carlos) Almanza, Saul Munoz and Sergio (Raven) Munoz, all of Yuma, AZ and Charlie (Ina) Munoz, of El Paso, TX. Grandchildren, Kristen (Andy) Muro, Matthew Ratcliff, Caitlyn Ratcliff, Michael Shipp, Marissa Martin, Crystal Depaolantonio, Arisza Munoz, Jasmine Almanza, Davian Almanza, Hope Munoz, and a total of 7 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Virginia (Pat) Rooney of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Janice (Marty) Raebel of Yuma, AZ. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, James Sr. & Treva Shipp, son-in-law, Timothy Ratcliff, best friend, Clarence Ratcliff and his constant companion and beloved dog of 17 years, Poochie.

A visitation will be held at Johnson's Mortuary on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 PM until 9 PM Graveside service will be held at Dersert Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 AM.

Pallbearers will be Sergio Munoz, Michael Shipp, Matthew Ratcliff, Andy Muro, Kyle Muro and Jim Watson. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Shipp,Pat Shipp, Greg Shipp, Gordon Shipp, George Vogel, Dave Scarrow and Victor Guzman.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Humane Society of Yuma in memory of Jimbo's dog, Poochie.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 26, 2019
