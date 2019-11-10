|
James (Jim) Stowe was born August 16, 1937 in Denver, Colorado to John and Lucile Stowe.
He was a loving child with lots of ambition and energy. He participated in baseball and track in high school and got the nickname "Speed." While attending Montrose High School, Jim started working as a paperboy and at 14 began working for the local radio station. He became focused on the business world, especially radio broadcasting, and became involved in FBLA where he won an all expense trip to New York City. This spurred his determination to follow a path in the radio business. James was soon hired at KSLV radio in Monte Vista where he met the love of his life and soon married Janet Louise Clawson in 1956.
They were married for nearly 63 years and there is no finer example of true and unconditional love. They have been shining examples of what a marriage should look like. Their oldest son, Michael, was born in Monte Vista, Colorado (1957) just after Jim took a new position in Wichita, Kansas at radio KWBB where he transitioned from an on-air personality to chief engineer. His reputation as an accomplished "radio man" who was talented, hardworking, and motivated, landed him a position as an on-air personality for KFAB in Omaha, Nebraska.
While in Omaha, he graduated from the University of Omaha with a degree in business administration and later a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. In 196,9 he was hired as salesman and then advanced to sales manager at KSO radio in Des Moines, Iowa. Son Robert was born in Omaha (1960) and son Christopher born in Omaha in 1961. The next step in his professional journey (1970) landed him and his family in Huntington West Virginia as General Manager of the "Friendly Giant" WGNT. This was just a short stop because in 1971 Jim and Jan bought AM radio station KVOY in Yuma, Arizona.
Yuma proved to be where he fulfilled his professional dreams and raised his family. Jim introduced a new FM station KJOK and later changed the call letters of KVOY to KEZC. Additional family businesses included Music Unlimited Inc. and a real estate holding company. Jim retired in 1997.
Jim also worked for several military subcontractors (Marine, Navy, and Air Force) who were in charge of producing training presentations for pilots of 10 different aircraft (such as the F-4 and Harrier fighters). His primary responsibilities were of the highest secret clearance possible.
Often while Jim was in a social setting and carrying on a discussion, a pilot of one of these aircraft who had watched the presentations would come over to him and say "your the voice aren't you?" Jim would acknowledge them with a wink and smile. Jim was a selfless servant to his family and also had a heart for service for the city of Yuma and State of Arizona. If you were to ask him what one of the most important parts of his legacy should read, he would tell you that "Service above Self" is his greatest strength.
At the local level, Jim was a beloved member and president of Yuma Rotary Club and Caballeros De Yuma, Chairman of the Board for Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Yuma Executives Association, Yuma Group, and Yuma Leadership Board member. State wide, James was asked to join the advisory boards of U.S.West Communications, Arizona Office of Tourism, International Trade and Tourism, and the Small Business Executive Council. James was a man of many talents who was a professional golf instructor and golf club maker who earned many awards and accolades. Needless to say that golf was his passion. Jim was an accomplished Advanced Open Water Scuba Diver as well as an outdoorsman who loved to camp, backpack, and fish. After retirement, Jim and Jan loved to travel the U.S. in their motor home enjoying friends, family, and of course golf courses.
Jim is survived by his wife Janet, 3 sons and 3 daughter-in-laws, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, along with his older brother, John and younger sister, Margaret.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Assistance League of Yuma. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019