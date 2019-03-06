James "Jimmy" O. Jarvis, 81, passed away peacefully in his home in Yuma, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 28, 2019.



Born in Yuma, the son of Jessie Sr. and Rosie (Wright) Jarvis in 1937, the youngest of 6 siblings, Jimmy spent his early years in Yuma, and like most, would move away only to find his way back.



Jim graduated from a Georgia High School in 1955 and helped his father operate the family truck stop in Macon Georgia for a few years. Jim eventually made his way back to Yuma where he met his first wife Brenda, opened up his welding shop, and through this marriage, became the father to Michael and Mary Ann Jarvis.



Jim took great pride in his welding business, but truly cherished the friendships he made during his time in business. He knew no stranger. These were the friends that would stop by just to sit and have coke with him and joke around, or drive by the shop and rev their engines as they passed.



He eventually met his wife, Karen Godwin, which he married in 1996 at Christ Community Ministries. In that marriage, came his two step-children, Kasey and Amber.



Jim enjoyed the outdoors, and had a knack for making people to smile. He enjoyed participating in or watching any type of motorsport racing, especially Nascar. He looked forward to every opportunity to go fast and push an engine to its limits, and raise his arms and smile with every race he'd win. He also loved playing guitar and singing



Jim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Karen (Godwin) Jarvis; his son, Michael Jarvis; his daughter, Mary Ann Jarvis Callahan; his stepson Kasey Williams; stepdaughter Amber Tanaka; ten grand-daughters(Amanda, Bernice, Savannah, Rachel, Madison, Kahlia, Candace, Kaylyn, Camryn, Karly;) one great grandson Shayden; the family dog Rosie and so many close friends that he considered family.



The family will welcome friends to Johnson Mortuary in Yuma on Friday, March 8,2019 at 10:00AM to reminisce, grieve and support each other. Funeral services will start at 11:00AM with graveside services immediately to follow. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary