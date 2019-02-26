Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Redondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Redondo


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Redondo Obituary
James Redondo passed from this life on February 21, 2019 in Antioch, CA.

Born on July 31, 1932 to John And Sofia Redondo.

James is survived by his daughter Corrine (Ernie) Bratcher of Prescott, AZ and son Gary from Prescott, AZ. His brother Henry (Karen) of El Cajon, CA. He also leaves behind nieces & nephews, Debbie Mejia, Tammy & Johnny Redondo, Matt & Darren Redondo, Lewis (Jamie) Ensley, Brandon (Paige) Ensley and Paul (Justine) Ensley.

Interment will be at Miramar National Cementary San Diego, Ca.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.