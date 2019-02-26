|
|
James Redondo passed from this life on February 21, 2019 in Antioch, CA.
Born on July 31, 1932 to John And Sofia Redondo.
James is survived by his daughter Corrine (Ernie) Bratcher of Prescott, AZ and son Gary from Prescott, AZ. His brother Henry (Karen) of El Cajon, CA. He also leaves behind nieces & nephews, Debbie Mejia, Tammy & Johnny Redondo, Matt & Darren Redondo, Lewis (Jamie) Ensley, Brandon (Paige) Ensley and Paul (Justine) Ensley.
Interment will be at Miramar National Cementary San Diego, Ca.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 26, 2019