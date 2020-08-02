On the 22nd of July 2020, James Ross "Jim" Carruthers, moved on from this world to keep an appointment he made with his eldest brother William Franklin "Bill" Carruthers. Although his close friends and family wish with all our hearts that he would have been late for that appointment, Jim Carruthers, as was his habit in life, arrived early.



Jim was born to William Core Carruthers and his wife Frankie Jane on December 4, 1940, the third of four boys, in Alamosa, CO. He was raised in the town of Aztec, NM. After graduating from Aztec High School, he went on to receive his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Western State College in Gunnison, CO. It was there in Gunnison where he met Jacqueline Schulz. The two would date and go on to marry on August 17, 1968. They would move to Yuma, AZ shortly thereafter, whereupon Jim would serve as a counselor at Kofa HS before moving on to accept a position at Arizona Western College as a financial aid officer and football coach. During his time working at AWC he would go on to receive his Doctorate in Educational Administration from Northern Arizona University. He would eventually become the Dean of Student Services in 1977 and later in 1984 would accept the Presidency of AWC. He served honorably until 1997, during which time he was a dominant figure in the modernization and growth of Arizona Western College. In addition he (along with NAU President Eugene Hughes and others) created a partnership with NAU, which brought both four year and graduate programs to the Yuma area. This partnership with NAU, along with future partnerships involving the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and local Yuma school districts would later evolve into the K-20 consortium, which provided Yuma students the opportunity to go from kindergarten to doctoral program with out leaving the area. After leaving AWC in early 1997, Jim went on to serve for eight years in the Arizona State Legislature where he fought for rural Yuma County values and education state wide. After his retirement he would start his own real estate rental company, which he continued to build until his passing. Jim Carruthers left a legacy behind as an educator, a politician, a scholar, a citizen, as well as a brother, uncle, son, husband, father and grandfather. He touched many lives throughout his time on this earth. He will be missed.



Jim Carruthers was preceded in death by his mother Frankie Jane, his father William Core and his eldest brother William Franklin.



He leaves behind his wife Jacqueline, his son James Scott, his daughter in law Sandra, his grandchildren Sophia and James Nicholas, his brothers Garrey and Mike, his sisters in law Elizabeth, Barbara and Katherine and his nieces and nephews Kimberly, Thor, Tamara, Michael, Steven, Carol, Debra and Rick. He also leaves behind a number of close friends whom he considered family whose names are too numerous to mention.



In lieu of flowers the Carruthers Family and friends request that donations be made to a future Arizona Western College scholarship named after Dr. Jim Carruthers. More information on this scholarship will be forthcoming.

