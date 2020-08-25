1/1
Jamilia Mills
1999 - 2020
In loving memory of Jamilia Mills received her wings and joined her heavenly father on August 16,2020. Jamilia was born October 11, 1999 to Donald Summers Jr. and Yvonne Mills-Summers in Yuma, AZ.

Jamilia enjoyed doing hair, makeup and dancing.

The family would like to knowledge Charlene Allen who was like her second mom and family.

Jamilia is survived by her sister: Janequa and Larissa Mills (Olandis) brothers: Gabriel and Damarcus Mills, Donald Summers III.

Viewing will be held on August 26, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory at 7:00pm - 9:00 pm. August 27, 2020 Traditional Rites located at 1877 Picacho Road, Winterhaven, CA 92283 3:00pm - 5:00am.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
