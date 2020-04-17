|
|
Our Mom, Jane L Gresham, was born May 29th, 1930, in Artesia, California, to Joseph Langdon and Carol Peters Langdon. She was a graduate of the University of Arizona in 1952, majoring in Education. She taught in Williams, Arizona, and then El Centro, California where she met our Dad, Olin R Gresham, Jr. Jane and Olin married July 19th, 1954 in Bellflower, California, where they later moved and both worked for moms dad at Culligan of Bellflower.
In December 1969 we moved to Yuma, Arizona, where they owned and operated Culligan until 1994.
Jane was very active in Sweet Adelines, a small group of women that loved to sing. She also loved to play the piano. She was very active in Assistance League of Yuma, since 1982, where she was President two times. Jane was a Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) member for 30 years. Later in life she was a volunteer for Yuma Regional Medical Center for 20 years.
She was proceeded in death by her Mom and Dad, Joseph and Carol Langdon, our Dad, Olin Gresham, and her Son-in-law, William Brooks. She is survived by her four children, Julie Brooks, Lori (Michael) O'Kelley, Steve Gresham, and David Gresham. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Gregory Brooks, Leslee (Nathan) Boggs, Rebecca O'Kelley, Coby (Nichole) O'Kelley, Alexis (Alex) Shumate, Carina Gresham, Steven Gresham, and Caitlin, Paige, and Gracie Gresham. She is also survived by her seven great grandchildren, Tomi Duarte, Jacob, Leela and William Boggs, Lily Mearns, Fiona and Colleen O'Kelley, and one great-great granddaughter Aria Mearns.
In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to the Assistance League of Yuma, 1054 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona, 85364.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 17, 2020