Janet Moenk, age 68 of Wellton, Arizona lost her battle with cancer on April 16. She was born in Fort Sumner, New Mexico to JC and Eva Teal.



Janet leaves behind her loving husband Wes, daughters Stacey Holten (Mike) and Shannon Zabala. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Michael Holten, Christina Zabala and Daniel Zavala and 3 great granddaughters Aleena, McKenna and Kinsley.



Janet also leaves behind 3 siblings, Richard Teal (Carlene), Norma Moore (Wilford), Ruby Kitchens, sisters in law Andrea Mayfeild and Audrey Moenk and many nephews and nieces.



Janet was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother in law Jerry Kitchens. Janet spent 25 years working at the Wellton Branch Library and made so many life long friends and she always said she wants everyone to remember the laughter and good times there.



Everyone that knew Janet knows of her huge passion for the Dallas Cowboys and she asks that everyone give a big shout out to the Boys' and remember that she will still be rooting for them.



Janet also wanted everyone to know that she always felt very blessed to have all of her family close by and she wants to thank everyone for the many prayers, kind thoughts and blessings she received.



Janet wanted to be cremated and her ashes be scattered at the family cabin in Lakeside, AZ. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 21, 2019