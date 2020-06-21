Janice Sprecher (nee Murray), aged 93, passed away June 15, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Janice was born in Eugene April 15, 1927, and was the daughter of Artiste and Olin (Hap) Murray.



Janice graduated from Eugene High in 1945 and married Gordon Sprecher that same year after his return from World War II where he served as a B-17 pilot. Janice and Gordon moved to Los Angeles in 1951 when Gordon began his career as a pilot with United Air Lines. With Gordon's retirement in 1977, they returned to Eugene and built a charming retirement home nestled in the trees and hillside in College Crest.



Janice was an exceptionally loving wife, mother and grandmother, an excellent cook and decades ahead of her time regarding nutritious and healthy eating.



Janice is predeceased by husband Gordon and son Marshall Scott Sprecher.



She is survived by sons Randy and Greg and daughter Cindy, four grandchildren, Kecia Sprecher, Justin Sprecher, Laci Pope and Josi Sprecher and two great-grandchildren, Shane Johnson and Olivia Marie Pope.



The family offers a special thank you to Debbie Standfil of Yuma, Arizona, who served as care-giver and loving friend for the last several years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store