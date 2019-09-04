|
|
|
Javier Gonzalez Perez, 74, of Yuma and Los Baños, Calif., died Aug. 26, 2019, in Modesto, Calif.
Born Feb. 3, 1945, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., he was a retired agricultural truck driver for Fresh Start.
A wake will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 6 p.m. Led by Father Roberto Alvarado. The wake will continue in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., at Gaudi Funeral Home. Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Parish in San Luis, with Father Alvarado officiating.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling local arrangements, with private cremation in San Luis.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 5, 2019