Jean Minerva (Engelking) Smith
1934 - 2020
Jean Smith passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home in Friendly Acres RV Park in Yuma, AZ. Born in Florence, OR, on February 18, 1934 to Ted and Hazel Engelking, Jean was the oldest of five children: Barbara (dec. 2016), Donna, Glen, and Rebekah.

She married Harold "Hal" Joseph Smith (dec. 2008) on June 2, 1956 in Ridgefield, WA. They had five children: Tim, Esther, Danny, Steven (dec. 1965), and Dave. Hal and Jean's legacy includes eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren (so far!)

Jean attained a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from the University of Arkansas, Master of Library Science (M.L.S.) from the University of Oregon, and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Evangel College. No surprise to anyone who knew Jean and her love of reading, she enjoyed her career as an academic librarian at Evangel College in Springfield, MO and College of the Ozarks near Branson, MO. She later became Associate Dean of Library Services at Lower Columbia College in Longview, WA, where she worked until her retirement.

Their shared love of travel led Jean and Hal on a journey across North America in a 40' motorhome for almost 20 years. Jean settled in Yuma, AZ, a place she had loved since visiting while on her honeymoon.

Jean will be remembered by all those whose lives she touched, especially for her love of life, bingo, and most of all her laughter.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
