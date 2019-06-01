Jennifer Denise Farley was born on July 19, 1972 in sunny Yuma, AZ and joined her brother Jeff and long-time friend Jody in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2019 in Yuma, AZ.



Jennifer was paroled from Yuma High School in 1990, then earned her paralegal certificate from Northern Arizona University. She worked for Sunstate Environmental and was a local realtor with the amazing brokerage company EXIT Realty Yuma.



Jennifer is survived by her son Jeffrey (Megan Hardt) Callis, parents LaVeta and Lee Leininger, father Don (Sue) Farley, sister Carol (Pete) Fox, brother John (Shelley) Farley, sister Melissa (Jarrod) Eason, aunt Eileen Jensen, uncle Larry (Nada) Marshal, uncle Tim Calaway, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She valued and appreciated her many friends and co-workers.



No funeral or memorial services are planned as per Jennifer's request. Since animal welfare is very important to her, in lieu of flowers Jennifer asked for any donations to be made to the "No-Kill Yuma" program with the Humane Society of Yuma.



Jennifer's humble, sincere, loving, kind, positive, and Spiritual attitude and demeanor will be greatly missed. Her body will be donated to medical science to help find a cure for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Slainte Cara! Published in The Yuma Sun on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary