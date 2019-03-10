Jerry was born in Fargo, North Dakota. His family moved to Billings, Montana when he was six years old where he attended grade school and high school. He graduated from the University of Montana with a B.S. in business administration and a masters degree in accounting/marketing. Jerry was not always a good student throughout high school, he majored primarily in sports, girls and parties.



Shortly after high school he enlisted in the army where he matured and decided to a make a better life for himself. He supported himself through various full and part time jobs and became an excellent student that developed a love for learning. Jerry married Jeanne Miller on September 5, 1959 in Billings, Montana. They were married for 33 years, when they were divorced.



Jerry retired from the US Department of Energy, December 1993 as Procurement Branch Chief. In December, 1993 he married LaVerne who, 14 years later died of complications from Alzheimer's disease.



On November 27, 2009 he married his true and everlasting love, Marlene. Jerry and Marlene divided their time between homes in Star Valley, Wyoming and Yuma, Arizona.



Jerry is survived by his wife Marlene of Yuma, AZ, sister Kay (Dan) Shull of Great Falls, MT, son Eric (Angie) Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID, four grandchildren Brooklyn, Baylee, Sophia and Giles, and one great granddaughter Scottie.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents George and Gertrude Anderson and his brother Charles Anderson. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 10, 2019