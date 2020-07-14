1/1
Jerry Lee Dunfee
1934 - 2020
Jerry Lee Dunfee, loving husband, dad and grandfather, passed away on July 2, 2020. Jerry was born in Elyria, Ohio on November 26, 1934, son of the late George Lewis Dunfee and Vivian Eleanor Dunfee (Smith).

He graduated from Elyria High School as a member of the class of 1952. Jerry always enjoyed a good adventure. In the earlier years of his life, he was a tank driver in the U.S. Army. Jerry enjoyed riding and roping in rodeos across the country, playing hockey, skiing (was a member of the ski patrol) and participating in roller skating marathons. He enjoyed hunting and ranching adventures in Colorado where he began his lifelong membership in the Elks Lodge and Masonic Lodge.

Later in life, his adventures were those on the road-traveling across the country to catch a car race or to fun vacation spots with his family. His favorite destination spot every year was Las Vegas where he attended the National Finals Rodeo to spend time with family and friends. Jerry retired as a plumber from Crane School District where he met some wonderful people. He also like to share stories of those people he worked with at MCAS.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Melodee of 41 years. Daughters by marriage, Brandi Daniel (Tony) their children, Adam, Lucas and Delaney and Lisa Slade (David) their children, Daniel, Douglas and Alyssa. Son Bart Dunfee (Amanda) their children, Brenner and Jett. 7 grandchildren. Nephew Tom Dunfee, nieces, nephews, several great nieces and nephews.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, George J. Dunfee (Edna Mae); brother, Jack Dunfee (Marilyn); nephew, David Lee Dunfee; nephew, George Dunfee.

A memorial for Jerry will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson's Mortuary.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
