Jerry Ross Lindsey, born June 25, 1938 in Clifton, AZ, passed away on March 6, 2019 after enduring several years of severe COPD.
He moved to Yuma as a teen to help his grandparents, Rush and Florence Gilpin, run their homestead farm. He attended Yuma High School, served in the Navy aboard the USS Gurke (DD-783) and worked as an electrician at YPG.
Hobbies of his included bull riding, flying a Cessna 140, trap shooting, team roping and cowboy action shooting.
He is survived by his sons Steven (Jodi), Glenn, granddaughter Kierstin Lindsey, sister Betty Sue Eagen, nephew Ryan Eagen, nieces Jerri Capraro and Andrea Carl, uncle Gordon Gilpin, extended family Kenneth Endsley and David Buchanan.
He is preceded in death by his step-dad June K. Willis, mother Ethel Willis and sister Kay Lorance.
A special thanks to Juanita and Glenn Whitford for their generosity and care for Jerry in his later years. Love and God speed Dad.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 24, 2019