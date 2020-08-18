Jerry Wheeler Cullison, lifetime farmer of 61 years and resident of Wellton, Arizona passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 82 with his family by his side. Jerry was born on February 8, 1938 in Phoenix, Arizona to Ralph and Suzanne Cullison.



He attended West Phoenix schools and graduated with honors from the University of Arizona with a degree in agriculture. In June of 1959 upon graduation from the U of A, Jerry moved to Wellton to begin his farming career. Shortly thereafter, he met Lynne and they were married in 1966, blending their families of 5 children, Debbie, Donnie, Janet, Greg and Lori and in 1968 Kimberly was born to the two of them.



What began with 180 acres, grew to 3,000 acres of owned and rented land. He was known to say, "If God brings us water, farmers will do the rest". Jerry enjoyed attending San Diego Charger games and playing golf with family and friends.



Jerry is survived by his wife Lynne of 54 years, children, Debbie (Craig) Vaughan; Donnie Lange; Janet O'Mara; Greg (Melissa) Cullison; Lori Cullison and Kimberly (Mike) O'Connor. Grandchildren, Scott (Elizabeth) Lange; Ryan Lange; Ashley O'Mara; Travis Cullison; Chad Cullison; Nikkolis (Faith) Cullison; Karly (John) Bergquist and Lynzie Powell.



Affiliations:

National FFA organization Vice president 1957-58, Star Farmer, State Farmer Degree, American

Farmer Degree, President of the Arizona AG FFA Foundation, Yuma Regional Medical foundation board president and board member for 40 years, Alpha Zeta AG honorary Gamma Sigma Delta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Yuma Farm Bureau President, MC of the Tri Valley ambulance fundraiser event, Wellton Mohawk Tractor Rodeo organizer and supporter, Navy League President, Yuma U of A Alumni Association President, Coached the Wellton Somerton Gadsden Babe Ruth All Stars to the state championship game two consecutive years, Long-time supporter of the Antelope Union High School FFA.



Honors:

Agribusiness person of the year by AZ Vocational AG Teachers Assn, University of Arizona Lifetime Achievement Award, First recipient of the Arizona FFA Foundation Inaugural Blue and Gold Award, The Cullison Cardiac Center named in his honor.



Charitable Donations:

FFA member Greenhand jackets to incoming members for 40 years, purchased a new ambulance for Tri-Valley Ambulance Service, funded Yuma Regional Medical Center Cullison Cardiac Unit.



The family is having a private memorial service. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Wellton Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that you make a donation in his memory to the Antelope Union High School FFA or the Tri-Valley Ambulance Service.

