Jesse Allen Teeter Hicks, age 66 of Los Lunas, NM passed away on Monday May 11th, 2020. He was born in Portland, Indiana on July 28th, 1953.



He was survived by his siblings; Pam Jarvis, Zondra Hall, Greg Gierhart, Yonda Romine, and Carla Hill-Clark, his daughters; Jennifer Mikel, Kelcey Snoddy, Laura Whitesell, Christina Brechtel, Rachell Hochheim, and Britanny Iloff. 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Nellie Gierhart and David Teeter, his siblings; Noah Teeter, Gail Craig, Sue Reynolds, Jerry and Margie Sanders.



Services are not scheduled to be held at this time. In light of the current environment around gatherings and the risk to the living, a private memorial service for family will be held in the future.

