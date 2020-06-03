Jesse Allen Teeter Hicks
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Allen Teeter Hicks, age 66 of Los Lunas, NM passed away on Monday May 11th, 2020. He was born in Portland, Indiana on July 28th, 1953.

He was survived by his siblings; Pam Jarvis, Zondra Hall, Greg Gierhart, Yonda Romine, and Carla Hill-Clark, his daughters; Jennifer Mikel, Kelcey Snoddy, Laura Whitesell, Christina Brechtel, Rachell Hochheim, and Britanny Iloff. 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Nellie Gierhart and David Teeter, his siblings; Noah Teeter, Gail Craig, Sue Reynolds, Jerry and Margie Sanders.

Services are not scheduled to be held at this time. In light of the current environment around gatherings and the risk to the living, a private memorial service for family will be held in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved