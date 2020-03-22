Home

Jesse James Espino

Jesse James Espino Obituary
Jesse James Espino was born on September 09,1980 to Leona Mattingly and Jesus U Espino and was called home on Monday March 02, 2020.

Jesse known by all as Budzy was a kind soul with a heart of gold. He showed love to everyone and will forever be missed by all.

He is proceeded in death by his father Jesus U. and sister Jessica Espino.

Budzy is survived by his daughters Kaili and Kara Espino, mother Leona Espino, Aunt Bertie Espino, niece and nephew Kyla and Joey Barley, family and life long friends.

Rise, Shine and give Thanks!
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
