Jessie A. Cable
1959 - 2020
Jessie A. Cable, 60, died June 23, 2020, at her Yuma home.

Born July 18, 1959, in Iserlohn, Germany, she was an office clerk for Foothills Storage.

All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-276-9871
