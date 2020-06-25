Or Copy this URL to Share

Jessie A. Cable, 60, died June 23, 2020, at her Yuma home.



Born July 18, 1959, in Iserlohn, Germany, she was an office clerk for Foothills Storage.



All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

