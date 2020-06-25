Jessie A. Cable, 60, died June 23, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born July 18, 1959, in Iserlohn, Germany, she was an office clerk for Foothills Storage.
All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.
