Jesus "Tony" Reyes, 69, of Yuma passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He lost his battle with Primary Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Liver Cancer.
Tony was born on June 6, 1950, in Yuma, the only child, son of late Jesus "Chuy" Reyes, his father, and his mother, Antonia Muñoz Reyes. He was married to Roseann Atondo, who now survives him. Together they have 4 children. Surviving are his daughters Valerie Ann Gomez, Michelle Elijia Reyes, Angelic Marie Siquieros, and his son Anthony Jesus Reyes. They have 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Tony graduated from Kofa High School in 1969 and was drafted in the Army. He served in the Vietnam War as a Pathfinders Soldier under 101st Airborne Division from 1970 – 1972. He worked as an agricultural and commercial truck driver. He retired at the age of 63. He enjoyed the hobby of auto mechanic work.
Funeral services are as follows: Viewing/Wake on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Somerton from 6 PM to 9 PM. Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Somerton at 10 AM. Funeral Burial on Friday August 30, 2019 at Desert Lawn in Yuma at 10 AM with with Military Service.
Pallbearers: Anthony Reyes, Gabriel Gomez, Dean Wise, Abraham Siqueiros, Joseangel Solorzano, Jovanni Solorzano, Miguel Carreno and Albert Miquirray.
Many thank to the Yuma Regional Cancer Center, Hospice Compassus, and Desert Valley Mortuary.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 27, 2019