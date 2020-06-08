Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesus Landeros, 79, of Yuma, died June 7, 2020, at Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Born Jan. 15, 1941, in Mexico, he owned and operated his own landscaping company.



A wake will be 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi, with rosary at 10 a.m., and funeral services at 11 a.m.



Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.

