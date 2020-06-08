Jesus Landeros
1941 - 2020
Jesus Landeros, 79, of Yuma, died June 7, 2020, at Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Born Jan. 15, 1941, in Mexico, he owned and operated his own landscaping company.

A wake will be 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi, with rosary at 10 a.m., and funeral services at 11 a.m.

Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
