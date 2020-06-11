Jesus "Jesse Joe" Landeros 79 of Yuma, Arizona was called home on June 7, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Jesus was born on January 15th, 1941 to Maria Cruz Correa and Elutero Landeros in Tequila Jalisco, Mexico.
Growing up in Mexico, at a young age, Jesse started selling candy apples, gum and shining shoes. Searching for a better life, at 15 he began Hitch-hiking all over California.
He took jobs ranging from plucking seeds out of flowers, picking apples, pears, bussing and waiting tables. Eventually he began working at Harrah's in Reno, Thunderbird Hotel Casino, and the University of Nevada.
In 1965, he met the love of his life, Jennie Rodriguez of California. She is the oldest of nine siblings. They stayed in Yuma Arizona and started Landeros Tree Service.
He then opened a family owned and operated business, J&R Mexican Restaurant Cantina and a local liquor store. Later, he opened Landeros Food For Less, and was known as the 'Giving Grocer". Jesus also developed many real estate ventures.
Jesus loved auctions, spending time with family, gardening, singing, and lottery scratch tickets. He was a collector of everything and like St. Francis, he also loved animals. His Chihuahua, Chicita, turtle El Chapo and his singing birds will miss him.
He was known for his ease in conversations even with strangers. He had an entertaining sense of humor and won the trust and hearts of so many.
One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a US Citizen and was able to vote for the first time.
Jesus possessed a true servant's heart. Recently, most of his time was spent helping the girls orphanage in Mexico, helping build a church of St. Francis of Assisi, San Luis Río Colorado and food and blanket collections. He was a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi, Yuma Arizona.
He often expressed that God's purpose for him was to help the needy. Working side by side with Father Emilio on many projects was truly rewarding and an honor.
Jesus is survived by his sister Elvia Bojorquez, wife Jennie, and his five children; Joel Chavez, JoAnn Chavez-Peralta, Jackie Ruby, Emma Gonzalez and Jenny Landeros. He has 22 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and so many friends from Blessed Sacrament, Cursillo and Arcoiris.
In Lieu of flowers, If you'd like to donate and continue support in Jesus' name, checks can be made out to St. Francis Parish, with Memo "Orphanage".
Private Services will be held on Friday at 9am, Rosary at 10am, and mass at 11am. Limited seating to 100 and masks are mandatory.
Also can view services at www.stfrancisyuma.com
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.