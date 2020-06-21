Jesus M Urbalejo, age 77, passed away at Honorhealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center on May 31st, 2020. Jesus was born on January 18th, 1943 in Esperanza, Sonora, Mexico to Celso Anselmo Urbalejo and Amelia Urbalejo.



Jesus was a resident of Yuma, Arizona and was married to Antonia Urbalejo for 53 years. He worked in Agriculture most of his life and was a Yuma Business owner for over 20 years.



Jesus dedicated his entire life to his family! And as if that weren't enough, he gave to his friends and community. His love of baseball was his biggest gift, not only to his children, but to others when he coached little league teams, or attended every single one of his children's games and lately when he attended his grandchildren's games, giving "pointers", that's when he was the happiest. He was a quiet man, but his heart did most of the talking. He was hard working, smart, compassionate and most of all, selfless.



Jesus is survived by his wife, Antonia; his children, Amelia Olvera (Rudy Olvera), Aida Urbalejo, Jesus Urbalejo (Lisa Urbalejo), Jose A Urbalejo (Yolanda Huerta-Urbalejo), Alma R Urbalejo-Zlocki (Michael Zlocki); his grandchildren, Aimee Rico, Jose G Saldana, Savannah J Urbalejo, Gabriel S Urbalejo, Mackenzie A Urbalejo, Antonio Huerta-Urbalejo, Kane Huerta-Urbalejo, Zofia A Zlocki and great grandchild, Zey J Saldana; his brother, Anselmo Urbalejo and his sister, Guadalupe Cordova.



Due to current COVID-19 Pandemic services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store