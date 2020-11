Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmie L. O'Donley, 83, of Yuma, died July 27, 2020, in Yuma.



A school superintendent and a veteran of the U.S. military, he was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Wewoka, Okla.



A memorial service will take place on Friday Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Foothills Southern Baptist Church.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements which includes cremation.

