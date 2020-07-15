Jimmy, 78, went home to the lord July 4, 2020. He passed away at Banner Hospital, Phoenix. He was born February 17, 1942 in Yuma, AZ. He attended Yuma elementary schools and was a graduate of Yuma Union High School.



He retired from Houston International after 41 years. Jimmy's passion was working on cars and taking pictures. Always had his camera with him. He will be remembered for his love of life, always smiling & whistling and his enormous pride of his children and grandchildren.



Later in life he enjoyed coffee at Brownies Café with his buddies.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years Victoria; Sons, Jimmy (Sandy); Jeff (Kendal). Daughter, Kim (Shawn). Grandchildren, Jacob; Joshua; Bradley; Justin; Camille; Eliyas; Jason and Kim. Great grandchildren, Jayden; Harper; Troy; Abigail; Seth; Grace; Dylan and Megan. Brothers, Tony (Alice); Clyde (Frances) and Ron (Marlene). Sisters, Olivia (Rick) and Lorraine.



He is preceded in death by parents, Tony and Rita; brother, Bobby.



Due to Covid 19 there will not be any services at this time. Future services are planned.

