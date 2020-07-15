1/1
Jimmy Carbajal
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy, 78, went home to the lord July 4, 2020. He passed away at Banner Hospital, Phoenix. He was born February 17, 1942 in Yuma, AZ. He attended Yuma elementary schools and was a graduate of Yuma Union High School.

He retired from Houston International after 41 years. Jimmy's passion was working on cars and taking pictures. Always had his camera with him. He will be remembered for his love of life, always smiling & whistling and his enormous pride of his children and grandchildren.

Later in life he enjoyed coffee at Brownies Café with his buddies.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Victoria; Sons, Jimmy (Sandy); Jeff (Kendal). Daughter, Kim (Shawn). Grandchildren, Jacob; Joshua; Bradley; Justin; Camille; Eliyas; Jason and Kim. Great grandchildren, Jayden; Harper; Troy; Abigail; Seth; Grace; Dylan and Megan. Brothers, Tony (Alice); Clyde (Frances) and Ron (Marlene). Sisters, Olivia (Rick) and Lorraine.

He is preceded in death by parents, Tony and Rita; brother, Bobby.

Due to Covid 19 there will not be any services at this time. Future services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
To the Carbajal Family, I am sorry for your loss. May the soul of your brother Rest in Peace.
Alicia Zermeno
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved