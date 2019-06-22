Jo-Ann Johnson was called home to her Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019 due to the complications of diabetes. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Carl.



Jo-Ann was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher. She taught for many years at Yuma High School and was appreciated for her empathy and dedication. As a resident of Yuma for over 30 years, Jo-Ann made many lifelong friendships that she cherished.



Jo-Ann's smile would light up any room she was in and her laughter was contagious. She always had time for her family and friends and offered a helping hand whenever she could.



She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Bill), her son, Grant (Kitty), and granddaughter, Emmalee, her brother, Steve (Barb), and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.



A mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yuma on June 27, 2019 at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow in the afternoon at 1 PM at The Patio Restaurant.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to The in Jo-Ann's name. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 22, 2019