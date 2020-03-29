|
|
An amazing lady, Joan Lass passed away at YRMC March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Fargo, ND to Hilbert & Mabel Haugen, and had a younger brother, Kenneth.
The Haugen family moved to Portland, OR in 1941 where Joan later attended Jefferson High School, which is where she met the love of her life, George Lass, in 1948. They graduated in 1950, and were married in 1952. They were together 68 years, until her passing. The Lasses moved to Yuma in 1998, after several years of snowbirding with their lifelong friends Robert & Connie Cox, who are also Yuma residents.
Joan is survived by her husband, George, son Gary, daughter Bonnie, brother Ken, and 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Per her wishes, Joan was an organ and tissue donor. A celebration of life service will be planned later.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter in Joan's name.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020