Joan Ione Watson, 86, daughter of the late Leonard Alvin Myrick (1907-1998) and Grace Minerva Hendricks Myrick (1911-1941), was born June 22, 1933 in her grandmother's home in La Grande, Oregon. She attended school in La Grande, OR, Klamath Falls, OR, Halfway OR, Baker, OR and Centralia, WA. Her mother had died in 1941 when she was eight years old, so her family moved frequently living with various family members and in logging camps where her father worked to support the family.
Following high school graduation, she moved with a friend to Pasco, WA to work as a nursing assistant in the hospital. It was here at a roller-skating rink that she met William "Bill" Herbert Watson, who was stationed at the Hanford Army base. They married on April 1, 1952 and she moved to Quincy, MA to live with his parents while he served in Korea and they lived on an army base in Virginia upon his return. They moved to Roseburg, OR in 1959 where their two daughters, Theresa and Brenda, were born. They moved back to Pasco, WA in 1969 and raised their daughters who both attended St. Patrick's School from first through ninth grade and Pasco High School. After Bill retired from Consolidated Freightways, they moved to Yuma, AZ near her sister, Darlene, and enjoyed their retirement years in the warmer climate.
Joan worked as a grocery store meat wrapper in Pasco, WA for many years after learning this profession in Virginia while Bill was still in the army. She also enjoyed assisting in the school office and helping as a caretaker for the elderly. Joan enjoyed many hobbies, such as fishing and trailer camping with her family, crocheting, sewing, baking, reading, playing sudoku and pinochle, watching game shows and collecting decorative red glass to display in her home. She was a member of the American Legion Post 34 in Pasco, WA and donated to this and many other veteran's charities. She joined Gila Mountain United Methodist Church and looked forward to the Sunday services. She enjoyed volunteering with American flag retirements, baking goodies for various organizations, spending time at Helping Hands and socializing with the new friends she made in Yuma. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Theresa (Ward) Elaine Patrick, Carson City, NV and Brenda Ann Watson, Yuma, AZ. She is also survived by her sister Darlene Faye Genova-Pearce, Yuma, AZ, her grandchildren Jessica Allie Osten, Yuma, AZ, Monty Justin William May, Yuma, AZ, Tiffany Joy Patrick, Reno, NV and Michael Shawn Patrick, Sparks, NV, her nephew Joseph Genova, Yuma, AZ, niece Angela Genova of Chicago, IL and great grandchildren Andriana, Laylynn and Kestyn of Yuma, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her adoring husband, William Herbert Watson (1932-2008). A celebration of life will be held at Gila Mountain United Methodist Church in Yuma, AZ after the first of the year. Please mail condolences to the family at 3230 Halleck Dr, Carson City, NV 89701.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 5, 2020