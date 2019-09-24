Home

Joan Marion Brullo


1933 - 2019
Joan Marion Brullo Obituary
Joan Marion Brullo, 86, of Yuma, died Sept. 14, 2019, in La Mirada, Calif.

Born Jan. 4, 1933, in New York, she was a real estate broker.

A visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. today at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge, 1917 W. 32nd St. Inurnment will be at noon Friday at Desert Lawn.

Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
