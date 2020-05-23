Joanne Agnes Bartlett
1933 - 2020
Joeanne Agnes Bartlett, 86, of Yuma, died May 19, 2020, at Rose Gardens Adult Home Care.

Born July 9, 1933, in California, she was a military housing manager.

Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, including private cremation.

Published in Yuma Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
