Joeanne Agnes Bartlett, 86, of Yuma, died May 19, 2020, at Rose Gardens Adult Home Care.



Born July 9, 1933, in California, she was a military housing manager.



Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, including private cremation.

