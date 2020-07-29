Joe Aldaz Mesa was born May 1, 1934 to Francisco and Anita Mesa in Barstow, Texas. He moved to Yuma, AZ when he was 18 where he later met and married his wife of 63 years, Margaret. Joe passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on July 18, 2020. He was 86 years old.



Joe worked for Farmer's Marketing for over 30 years. He loved fishing, building/ fixing things and gardening. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports and spending time with his family and dogs.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents Anita and Francisco Mesa, nephew, Art Mesa Jr., brothers, Arturo & Manuel Mesa, and sister Guadalupe Holguin.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mesa, children, Joseph (Barbara) Mesa, Frank Mesa, Michael (Stacey) Mesa, Patty Mesa, Yolanda (John) Trevino, grand kids (15) and great grand kids (9).



He will have a Rosary and viewing at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st Ave, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm. Social distancing will be exercised. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:00am at Johnson Mortuary Chapel but will be limited to his immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Pallbearers will be Frank Mesa Jr., Joseph Mesa Jr., Mark Mesa, Mannix Ramirez, Zach Mesa and Julian Moreno. Honorary pallbearers will be Ruben Mesa, Tony Abril and Gavin Mesa.

